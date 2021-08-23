Lawsuit Filed Regarding Plainfield Central Hazing

A lawsuit has been filed regarding a sexually violent hazing incident surrounding the Plainfield Central Football Program. It was in October of 2019 that two freshman football players for Plainfield Central High School claimed to be violated with broomsticks in the locker room by four other members of the team. Four students were charged with misdemeanors in connection to the incident but the status of those cases are not known at this time.
The lawsuit states that coaches were not present in the locker room but were aware that this type of hazing took place around the program. It’s also alleged that the the school district was not transparent with the investigation of the hazing. Attorney’s for the victims also state that there are other victims of similar incidents surrounding the Plainfield Central Football Program.
WJOL is in the process of contacting all parties involved and will update this story.