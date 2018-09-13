Lawsuit Involving Former Providence Catholic President Still Ongoing

In April of this year, Crest Hill resident Bob Krankvich held a press conference in Chicago to make claims again the former principal and President of Providence Catholic High School Father Richard McGrath. Krankvich, who attended Providence for two years in the mid-90’s and then transferred to Lockport, claims that McGrath sexually abused him while he attended the New Lenox school.

WJOL contacted his attorney, Jeffery Thompson from Chicago for an update:

“It’s still too early in the case for the status of the suit to have changed. We are in the discovery phase right now which means the exchange of information is going on between the two sides. This process usually takes about 6 months to a year”.

Providence is not a target of the lawsuit but instead the Augustinians for employing McGrath. McGrath was the president or principal of Providence Catholic for 32-years, but suddenly resigned late last year after a student reported seeing a disturbing image on Fr. McGrath’s cell phone. New Lenox Police subsequently launched an investigation, for which Fr. McGrath did not cooperate. The investigation was closed in February of this year without criminal charges being filed.