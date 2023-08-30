Lawyer Denies Reports Woman Shot At White Sox Game Brought Gun Into Ballpark

A lawyer for one of the women wounded in a shooting at the White Sox game last Friday is denying reports that she brought a gun into the ballpark. One woman was shot in the leg and another woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. Chicago police said the incident most likely involved a gun going off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. But Police held a high level meeting to go over all of the evidence that’s evolving in this case and one source is saying that after appearing certain that the bullets came from inside Guaranteed Rate Field, detectives are reconsidering the possibility that they may have come from outside the stadium.

An attorney for the woman says she denies bringing a firearm into the stadium, adding that they have reviewed evidence showing the gunshot wound wasn’t self-inflicted.