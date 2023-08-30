1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lawyer Denies Reports Woman Shot At White Sox Game Brought Gun Into Ballpark

August 30, 2023 7:04AM CDT
Share
Lawyer Denies Reports Woman Shot At White Sox Game Brought Gun Into Ballpark
A security guard and dog patrol as fans arrive before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

A lawyer for one of the women wounded in a shooting at the White Sox game last Friday is denying reports that she brought a gun into the ballpark. One woman was shot in the leg and another woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. Chicago police said the incident most likely involved a gun going off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. But Police held a high level meeting to go over all of the evidence that’s evolving in this case and one source is saying that after appearing certain that the bullets came from inside Guaranteed Rate Field, detectives are reconsidering the possibility that they may have come from outside the stadium.

An attorney for the woman says she denies bringing a firearm into the stadium, adding that they have reviewed evidence showing the gunshot wound wasn’t self-inflicted.

Popular Posts

1

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
2

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
3

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs

Recent Posts