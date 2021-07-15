      Weather Alert

Lawyer For Man Charged With Having Rifle In Chicago Hotel Room Speaks Out

Jul 15, 2021 @ 11:33am
A lawyer for an Iowa man charged with having a loaded rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room in Chicago over July 4th weekend is denying allegations he was planning to launch a mass attack. Keegan Casteel’s attorney said there is no evidence to prove his client had any ill intent, adding that his client was in Chicago to propose to his girlfriend on the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier. Casteel was arrested July 4th after a hotel employee spotted the rifle in the room overlooking Ohio Street Beach. Mayor Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown have said Casteel may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window.

