Lawyer: Jussie Smollett Took Advantage Of Osundairo Brothers

The lawyer representing two brothers linked to an alleged hoax attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett says her clients were taken advantage of by a trusted friend. Gloria Schmidt appeared this morning on the nationally televised program on Good Morning America. She says Abel and Ola Osundairo believed that Smollett was trying to help their careers. Schmidt added that the brothers weren’t looking for anything in return from authorities for telling the truth. The Osundairo brothers were released by police without being charged.