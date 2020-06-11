      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Lawyer Running For Will County State’s Attorney Responds To Ballot Challenge

Jun 11, 2020 @ 10:39am
Rick Munoz

The Joliet lawyer running as a republican to challenge Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow on the ballot this November is responding to a court challenge by attorney Scott Pyles. Pyles claims Rick Munoz is not qualified to be on the ballot as a republican because he pulled a democratic ballot in the 2020 primary. But Munoz says not so fast. Munoz says the state statute that Pyles is citing is for “candidates at a primary election not for anybody else.”

But Pyles told WJOL that under the election law “when you declare and vote as Munoz did as a democrat he is prohibited under the election code to run as a republican for any office.”

A court hearing is set for Friday.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 766 New Coronavirus Cases on Thursday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington