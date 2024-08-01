Lawyers Push To Transfer Or Release Inmates At Statesville

Civil rights lawyers are pushing for inmates at Stateville Correctional Center to be transferred or released by September 20th. Attorneys filed a court motion requesting the move due to poor living conditions at the aging prison in Crest Hill. The request comes as the state plans to tear down the facility and build a new prison on the site. The plan is part of a nearly one-billion-dollar project that would also include demolishing Logan Correctional Center in downstate Lincoln.