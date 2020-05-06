Chicagoland Speedway Reduces Staff
Consolidation and Covid-19 are to blame for a large reduction in staff at Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway. Layoff notices were sent out by NASCAR this morning via email.
Chicagoland Speedway isn’t the only track affected by this new business model that was created by NASCAR after its merger with ISC. Instead of having separate staffs at each track, NASCAR will now centralize operations and have one staff operate functions at multiple tracks. Those duties include public and media relations, marketing and social media among others.
NASCAR, like many other businesses, has been hit hard by COVID and the pandemic could cost Joliet it’s race this year. Four races were to be run June 18-21 but with Illinois still on lockdown and no end in sight, those dates are probably out. That, and NASCAR wants to keep travel to a minimum and use tracks geographically close to each other and within driving distance so an announcement could be made in a matter of days announcing no race for Joliet this year.
A facility operations crew will still be on the grounds at Chicagoland Speedway and some key management positions including President Scott Paddock.
NASCAR will return to racing on May 17th at the Darlington Raceway.