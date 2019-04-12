LEAD Club Raises $8,000 for Childhood Cancer
By Jess Samson
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 6:04 AM

Teachers, staff and students at William B. Orenic Intermediate School raised more than $8,000 to donate for research on childhood cancer. The school’s L.E.A.D. Club led the fundraiser and assembly with sponsors Allison Acevedo and Jennie Shaffern.

Those who shaved their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Day event included, back from left, Ethan Perruquet, Ben Kaluza, Jaiden Morales, Tyler Ibarra, Robert Desmond, Anthony Seego, Payton Stavropoulos, Joey Hirsch, John Adams and W.B.O. Assistant Principal Travis Naber.

Front from left, Devin Melgoza, Kadin Cureton, Nolan Fellows, Mason Duncan, Carmine Ragusa, Dylan Biederman, Joy Seyl, Ethan Richardson, W.B.O. teacher Serena Cruz and Johnny Prystalski.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Zonta Club of Joliet Names 2019 Young Women in Public Affairs Truckers Planning Slow Roll Protest On Tri-State Tollway today Three New Bills Could Add Extra Layer Of Security To Buying Gun Cubs Are Fourth-Most Valuable Team In MLB Durbin, Duckworth Join Colleagues Pushing For Muslim Travel Ban Repeal Big Delays On Weber Road Due To Construction
Comments