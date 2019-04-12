LEAD Club Raises $8,000 for Childhood Cancer

Teachers, staff and students at William B. Orenic Intermediate School raised more than $8,000 to donate for research on childhood cancer. The school’s L.E.A.D. Club led the fundraiser and assembly with sponsors Allison Acevedo and Jennie Shaffern.

Those who shaved their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Day event included, back from left, Ethan Perruquet, Ben Kaluza, Jaiden Morales, Tyler Ibarra, Robert Desmond, Anthony Seego, Payton Stavropoulos, Joey Hirsch, John Adams and W.B.O. Assistant Principal Travis Naber.

Front from left, Devin Melgoza, Kadin Cureton, Nolan Fellows, Mason Duncan, Carmine Ragusa, Dylan Biederman, Joy Seyl, Ethan Richardson, W.B.O. teacher Serena Cruz and Johnny Prystalski.