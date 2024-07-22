1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

LeBron James Selected As Team USA Male Flagbearer For Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

July 22, 2024 12:44PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – LeBron James wasn’t totally sure what the opening ceremony was all about when he was picked for his first Olympics in 2004.

This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show. James has been picked by his fellow U.S. Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony for the Paris Games.

He becomes the third basketball player to carry the U.S. flag at the start of an Olympics, joining Dawn Staley for the Athens Games in 2004 and Sue Bird for the Tokyo Games that happened in 2021.

Popular Posts

1

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores
4

State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Dieontae Sparks Found Guilty of Murder
5

Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning

Recent Posts