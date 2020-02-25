Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue To Surpass Estimates By A Long Shot In Illinois
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is announcing the total tax revenue generated from legal cannabis in January. According to the state Department of Revenue, more than ten-million dollars in tax revenue and retail sales tax revenue was taken in during the first month of legalization. Pritzker recently released a budget projection that estimated a total of 28-million in cannabis tax revue would be collected over the course of this year. Based on January and the current projection, the state will surpass that number by a lot.