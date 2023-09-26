1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Legendary 3rd Basemen Brooks Robinson Dies At 86

September 26, 2023 5:35PM CDT
FILE - Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died, according to a joint announcement by the Orioles and his family Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died.

He was 86.

The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family.

The statement did not say how Robinson died.

Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles.

He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series and homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first crown.

