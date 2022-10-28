Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Dies

ATLANTA (AP) – Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90.

The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.

Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988.

He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history.

No cause of death was given.

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.