      Weather Alert

Legislation Proposed To Solidify ISBE’s Recognition Revocation Power

Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:48pm
(Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool File)

Legislation is being proposed that would solidify the Illinois state Board of Education’s right to enforce health guidelines in schools. The ISBE is currently enforcing the state’s school indoor mask mandate using the authority of Governor J.B. Pritzker. A new bill would give the ISBE their own authority to enforce public health measures. Among the proposed powers are the ability to revoke the recognition of schools, to prohibit school boards from contradicting state health policies, and to require private schools to follow the same health guidelines as public schools.

Popular Posts
Plainfield Issues Water Boil Order Through Monday
Romeoville Man Dies After Being Shot Inside A Vehicle
Joliet Central and West Football Games on Friday Night Canceled
Body Discovered Along Des Plaines River Banks in Joliet
Traffic Stop in Joliet Leads to Arrest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On