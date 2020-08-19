Legislators Calling For State House To Reconvene
In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Republican state Representative Darren Bailey is one of several legislators calling on House Speaker Michael Madigan to reconvene the body. Two of the main issues many lawmakers want to address are corruption and previous legislators becoming lobbyists. Madigan has so far not made any moves to bring the House back into session.