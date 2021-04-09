      Breaking News
Legislators Considering Online Sportsbook Registration Bill

Apr 9, 2021 @ 12:51pm
Betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl 55 are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Illinois legislators are considering developing a measure that would allow online registration for sportsbooks. Governor J.B. Pritzker vetoed online registration over last weekend. Illinois is quickly becoming one of the biggest states for sports betting in the country.

