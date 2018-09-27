Lemont Man Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Heroin

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 38-year-old Lemont man, in connection to the manufacturing and delivery of heroin. Daniel T. Suerth of Harper Lane in Lemont was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit after a month long investigation. Suerth was arrested at the New Lenox Metra Station on Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency, had been investigating Suerth who was trafficking heroin from Chicago to New Lenox via the Metra train. At the time of his arrest, Suerth was found to have 103 grams of heroin and .4 grams of cocaine in his possession. He has been charged on three counts of manufacture/delivery of heroin +100 grams, and one count of possession of heroin +15 grams. Suerth’s bond was set at $500,000 when he appeared in Will County court.