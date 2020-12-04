Len Kasper Leaving Cubs TV For White Sox Radio Booth
Longtime Cubs TV voice Len Kasper is moving across town. Multiple reports say Kasper is leaving the Cubs to fill the vacant play-by-play spot in the White Sox’ radio booth. He will join analyst Darrin Jackson on the Sox’ new home, ESPN 1000. Kasper has been with the Cubs for 16 years. According to NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports’ Chris Myers will replace him next to analyst Jim Deshaies in the Cubs’ booth on Marquee Sports Network.