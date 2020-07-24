Lewis Athletics Mourns The Loss Of Student-Athlete Dominique Wood
Dominique Wood
Lewis University Athletics is grieving the loss of Lewis men’s track and field student-athlete Dominique Wood (Merrillville, Ind./Merrillville) who passed away in a car accident on Wednesday (July 22) in Homewood, Illnois. He was 19 years old.
Lewis University, Lewis Athletics and the Lewis track and field programs extend our deepest sympathy and prayerful consolation to Dominique’s family.
“We were saddened to hear that Dominique lost his life in a tragic car accident,” Lewis head men’s track coach Dana Schwarting said. “We will work together as a team as we all grieve the loss of a teammate.”
Counseling services are available to students and employees.
Wood, a sophomore from Merrillville, Ind., participated in two meets during the 2019-20 school year. He competed at the University of Iowa’s Jimmy Grant Invite in the 60 meters and 300 meters. He ran a time of 7.23 seconds in the 60 meters and had a time of 35.76 in the 300 meters. He also competed in the 400 meters at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open where he ran a time of 51.11 seconds. He also ran on the 4×400 relay team that finished fifth at GVSU with a time of 3:22.19.
Lewis University Press Release