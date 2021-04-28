Lewis’ Samantha Quigley Smith Named Head Women’s Basketball Coach At Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Samantha Quigley Smith
Lewis University head women’s basketball coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced on Tuesday (April 27) that she has accepted the same position at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, effective immediately, following four seasons at the helm of the Flyers.
“Lewis University has been a part of our family’s lives for years, even prior to coaching here at Lewis,” Quigley Smith said. I cannot thank Lewis Director of Athletics Dr. John Planek enough for entrusting this successful women’s basketball program to me.
“It has been an incredible journey, one that I will never forget,” she continued. “The student-athletes in this program are the heart and soul and their futures are bright. Lewis will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you.”
In four years, Quigley Smith and the Flyers finished with a record of 83-34 (.709) including three NCAA Tournament berths and one appearance in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship game. This past season, the Flyers finished second in the GLVC East Division with a record of 13-9, helping Quigley Smith to 2021 GLVC Coach of the Year honors.
Under her guidance seven players earned All-GLVC accolades including Jessica Kelliher who won two of her three straight GLVC Player of the Year awards and 2021 Freshman of the Year Jenna Badali (Oak Lawn, Ill./Mother McAuley).
Lewis University Press Release