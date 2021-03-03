Lewis University Announces Virtual Degree Ceremonies In May
Lewis University/md
Lewis University has made a decision regarding graduation this year. The President of the University David Livingston sent a letter to students and faculty stating, “In the interest of the health and safety of our graduates and guests, we have made the difficult decision to hold virtual degree ceremonies on Commencement Weekend, Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.”
There is a possibility of small events on-campus. The full letter below.
“Although the ceremonies for our 1,000+ graduates cannot be held in person this May, each of the individual Colleges, through the leadership of their respective deans, is exploring the possibility of small, on-campus recognition events that will allow for graduates and limited numbers of family members to come to campus to celebrate with faculty and other members of the Lewis community, in small groups. We are also planning a live-streamed Baccalaureate Mass on Saturday, May 8 with limited in-person attendance.
In addition, the Commencement Coordinating Committee is developing a series of “drive up” events so that graduates can pick-up honors cords, diploma covers, program books, and other keepsake items. We are also planning on-campus photo opportunities for graduates. Details about these events will be announced soon.
Information about the Commencement Weekend schedule and details for the virtual Degree Ceremonies will soon appear on the Commencement website (www.lewisu.edu/commencement) and will also be shared by the Office of the Registrar via e-mail and postal mail. In addition, please watch for communication from your respective College about recognition events that are currently being planned.”