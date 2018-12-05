Lewis University Providing Pop-Up Immunization Clinic in Response to Mumps

One confirmed case of the mumps, along with eight probable cases, have been reported at Lewis University in Romeoville. As such, Lewis University has announced that they will coordinate with Osco Drug to provide a pop-up immunization clinic 2 PM to 6 PM Thursday December 6th, and 10 AM to 3 PM Friday December 7th. The pop-up clinic; for students, faculty, and staff; will be held in the University Dining Room. Employees wishing to utilize this service must bring their insurance card along with the completed consent form for an expedited process which can be found via this link.