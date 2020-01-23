Dedication Ceremony At Lewis University For Special Gift
Lewis University received a special gift last month. The schools aviation department has accepted an MD-80 airplane as a gift from owner American Airlines. MD-80’s were at one point one of the most popular planes on the market but have been phased out due to technological and comfort upgrades over the last 40 years. A special dedication ceremony for the plane will occur on Thursday, January 23, 2020. A second MD-80 was also donated to Career Tech in Oklahoma City.