Lewis University Receives Special Gift
Lewis University received a special gift on Friday afternoon. The schools aviation department has accepted an MD-80 airplane as a gift from owner American Airlines. MD-80’s were at one point one of the most popular planes on the market but have been phased out due to technological and comfort upgrades over the last 40 years. It is believed that there will be a special dedication ceremony for the plane next year. A second MD-80 was also donated to Career Tech in Oklahoma City.