Lewis University has announced that due to to safety and health concerns regarding the mumps outbreak on the Romeoville campus of Lewis University, all Commencement Ceremonies and related activities planned for the weekend of December 15th and 16th are being rescheduled. These Commencement Ceremonies will be rescheduled as part of May Commencement Weekend (Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19, 2019). More information can be found at lewisu.edu (lewis u dot edu).