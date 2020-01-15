Lewis Volleyball Prepared to Host Number 1 Hawaii This Weekend
Lewis University Men’s Volleyball is preparing to say Aloha to the number one team in the nation. The University of Hawaii will making the long trip Romeoville this Saturday. Hawaii is not only the number one team in the country currently but were runner ups last year for the national championship. Lewis’ game against Hawaii will take place on Friday at 7:00pm at the Neil Carey Arena in Romeoville and that will be followed on Saturday when Penn State comes to town for 7:00pm game as well. The Lewis University Men’s Volleyball team is currently 3-1 on the year.