Lewis Women’s Basketball Team Going Overseas With Your Help
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 4:43 AM
Lewis University

Lewis Women’s Basketball team is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday November 3rd. The fundraiser will benefit the women’s trip to France as part of a learning experience according to head coach Samantha Quigley.

Quigley calls the fundraiser a social gathering with food and drinks. It will be held at Inwood Golf Course in the cart barn or pavilion area on Saturday, November 3rd from 1 to 6 p.m. The cost is only 30-dollars. For tickets email, squigleysmith@lewisu.edu.

WJOL is home to Lewis University basketball.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Groundbreaking Signals Next Phase of Normantown Trail Project Construction Worker Rescued in Morris After Trench Collapse Joe Biden To Host Campaign Rally For Congressional Candidate Underwood Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar Announces Run For City Treasurer No Threat To Community After Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Home HOBO Officially Files For Bankruptcy
Comments