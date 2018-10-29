Lewis Women’s Basketball Team Going Overseas With Your Help

Lewis Women’s Basketball team is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday November 3rd. The fundraiser will benefit the women’s trip to France as part of a learning experience according to head coach Samantha Quigley.

Quigley calls the fundraiser a social gathering with food and drinks. It will be held at Inwood Golf Course in the cart barn or pavilion area on Saturday, November 3rd from 1 to 6 p.m. The cost is only 30-dollars. For tickets email, squigleysmith@lewisu.edu.

WJOL is home to Lewis University basketball.