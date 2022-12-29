License Plate Fees For Some To Drop In Illinois In 2023
December 29, 2022 12:01PM CST
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP)
License plate fees for low-income older drivers and people with disabilities are set to drop in Illinois January 1st. Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. Drivers who qualify for the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefit Access Program will pay only 10-dollars for their license plate stickers, a decrease from 24-dollars currently.