Lieutenant Governor Wants Justice For Sandra Bland
(Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is calling for justice for Sandra Bland. Bland made headlines nearly five years ago after she was found hanging in her cell just days after being detained for a traffic violation in Texas. Stratton called on other state leaders and the Illinois woman’s family for justice and accountability in the death. Bland’s family has long claimed that the death that was ruled a suicide was actually foul play.