Life In Prison For Arbery Killers

Jan 7, 2022 @ 2:45pm

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Bryan was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

A jury convicted all three defendants of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment in November.

