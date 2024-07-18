1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lightning Strike In Bolingbrook Fries Traffic Signal Box

July 18, 2024 6:58AM CDT
Lightning Strike In Bolingbrook Fries Traffic Signal Box
Lightning strike of traffic light components at Weber near Boughton Road – photo courtesy Village of Bolingbrook
A lightning strike in Bolingbrook has taken out the traffic lights along Weber Road just north of Boughton Road at the McDondald’s entrance or the west or Jewel on the east side. Lightning struck the cabinet that hold the electrical components for the traffic light. It may not be fixed until Friday, July 19th.
From the Village of Bolingbrook’s Facebook page, “A closer look at the damage inside of the traffic signal cabinet at Weber near McDonald’s. Crews were out yesterday to  further diagnose repairs July 17 at 12pm. The traffic light is expected to remain out of service until work is completed end of day Friday (7/19). Please note that the entrances to the shopping plazas at that light will remain closed to allow for traffic to flow freely.”
Lightning strike of traffic light components at Weber near Boughton Road – photo courtesy Village of Bolingbrook

