Lightning Strike In Bolingbrook Fries Traffic Signal Box
July 18, 2024 6:58AM CDT
A lightning strike in Bolingbrook has taken out the traffic lights along Weber Road just north of Boughton Road at the McDondald’s entrance or the west or Jewel on the east side. Lightning struck the cabinet that hold the electrical components for the traffic light. It may not be fixed until Friday, July 19th.
From the Village of Bolingbrook’s Facebook page, “A closer look at the damage inside of the traffic signal cabinet at Weber near McDonald’s. Crews were out yesterday to further diagnose repairs July 17 at 12pm. The traffic light is expected to remain out of service until work is completed end of day Friday (7/19). Please note that the entrances to the shopping plazas at that light will remain closed to allow for traffic to flow freely.”