Lightfoot And Preckwinkle Hit Campaign Trail
By Evan Bredeson
Feb 28, 2019 @ 5:30 AM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are hitting the campaign trail hard before they face off in a April 2nd runoff to decide who will be the next mayor of Chicago. Both were courting voters yesterday, a day after they were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s election. Preckwinkle touted her experience while Lightfoot said she is a true reform candidate who isn’t tied to corrupt Chicago politics. Whoever wins the runoff will be the first African-American female elected mayor of Chicago.

