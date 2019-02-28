Lightfoot And Preckwinkle Hit Campaign Trail

Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are hitting the campaign trail hard before they face off in a April 2nd runoff to decide who will be the next mayor of Chicago. Both were courting voters yesterday, a day after they were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s election. Preckwinkle touted her experience while Lightfoot said she is a true reform candidate who isn’t tied to corrupt Chicago politics. Whoever wins the runoff will be the first African-American female elected mayor of Chicago.