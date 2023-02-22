1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lightfoot Denies Pension Allegations Made By Mendoza

February 22, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Mayor Lightfoot is denying allegations made against her by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.  Mendoza claims the mayor was responsible for the city pension board denying the comptroller’s police officer brother full disability benefits after he was infected with COVID-19 and was disabled.  Lightfoot said her administration doesn’t play politics with the pension code, adding that the pension boards have a clear mandate to follow as defined by the Illinois General Assembly.  The mayor also questioned the timing of Mendoza’s accusations, which came a week before Lightfoot seeks a second term.

 

