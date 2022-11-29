1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lightfoot, Garcia File Nominating Petitions For Chicago Mayor

November 29, 2022 11:59AM CST
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The number of candidates running for mayor of Chicago next year is now eleven.  Incumbent Lori Lightfoot and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia filed their nominating petitions yesterday, the last day to file for the February city elections.  Alderman Roderick Sawyer, Chicago police officer Frederick Collins, and Johnny Logalbo also filed.  Six candidates filed last week.

