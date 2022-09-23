Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day trip to Mexico City next week. The trip takes place from September 28th to October 2nd. The mayor will meet with various government officials in Mexico City. She will also participate in roundtable discussions with the Mexican Business Coordinating Council.