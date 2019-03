Chicago mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle participated in another debate last night. During the debate on WTTW-TV, Lightfoot defended herself after Chance the Rapper endorsed Preckwinkle and suggested that the former federal prosecutor did not protect the interest of young black people. She said she has worked tirelessly on police reform. Preckwinkle ducked questions about her campaign’s decision to stop airing TV ads. A run-off election is scheduled for April 2nd.