Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Tensions are running high between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WTTW-TV, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson of “mansplaining” and scolded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for treating her “like some child.” Public safety, education and other topics led to the combative exchanges. Candidate and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia didn’t participate because he was attending President Biden’s State of the Union address.