Lightfoot Under Fire During First Televised Mayoral Debate

January 20, 2023 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Mayor Lightfoot is under fire from her challengers in the Chicago mayor’s race.  During last night’s first televised debate ahead of the February 28th election, the mayor’s administration was slammed over the city’s high crime rates.  The candidates shared how they would help struggling small businesses and provide resources for the migrants being bused to Chicago over the past few months.  Investing in affordable housing was also discussed. 

 

