1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lightfoot Vows Remove Homeless People From O’Hare

February 17, 2023 12:03PM CST
Share
Lightfoot Vows Remove Homeless People From O’Hare
(AP Photo/Mike Fisher)

Mayor Lightfoot is vowing that the city is taking steps to remove homeless people from O’Hare Airport.  The mayor was asked yesterday about a Fox News segment on homelessness at Chicago airports.  Lightfoot responded by saying airports are secure locations and we can’t have people sleeping in them.  She added that the city will continue to provide support to these individuals.  Experts say there has been an increase in the number of homeless that sleep or take refuge at O’Hare this year.

Popular Posts

1

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
2

Downer's Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
3

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
4

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55
5

Willow Springs Man Charged With DUI For Fatal I-55 Crash On Monday In Bolingbrook

Recent Posts