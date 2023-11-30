Lighting of the Green in Frankfort Is Tonight, Thursday, November 30th
November 30, 2023 10:07AM CST
The Lighting of the Green at Breidert Green is November 30th at 6:30 p.m. Join Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle and the Village Board for an evening of holiday cheer and family fun.
This year’s event will feature a host of enchanting activities and entertainment, including:
- Grand Illumination: Join us as we count down to the magical moment when the Village Green is illuminated in the warm, magical glow of thousands of lights.
- Santa’s Arrival: Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance, bringing joy and excitement to children of all ages.
- Special Guest: Buddy the Elf is sure to put a smile on your face. Smiling is his favorite!
- Festive Music: Enjoy a live musical performance by the amazing Hickory Creek Middle School Choir that will fill the air with the sounds of the season.
- Photo Ops: Be amazed by the decorated police, fire, and public works vehicles adorned with holiday décor.
- Seasonal Delights: Treat yourself to complimentary hot cocoa and cookies.