Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care announces two new leadership members

Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care Chief Executive Officer Mary Kay Sheehan has named two new members to the leadership team, Steve Crockett, chief financial officer, and Kathy Peterson, senior director of marketing,

“Both Steve and Kathy bring a vast amount of knowledge and experience in their respective fields to Lightways,” Sheehan said. “It is a very exciting time for us as we are poised for large growth, expanding in the 11 counties of Illinois we serve.”

Crockett brings a robust background and a proven track record along with more than 30 years of experience and expertise to his new role. Most recently, he worked for IBM as the Business Development Principal. He also served as CFO in various divisions where he spearheaded initiatives resulting in significant revenue increases and played instrumental roles in strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

“I believe that serving others aligns with my faith,” Crockett said. “Accepting this job allows me to fulfill my desire to contribute to a meaningful mission that positively impacts the lives of others, which resonates deeply with my beliefs and values.”

Crockett said he has always been interested in finances, investing, and budgeting his money. He said he was the financial manager for his family, telling his parents they need to save their money. This is a trait he picked up from his grandparents who grew up in a time when one had to know how to stretch a dollar. His personal experiences brought hospice care to his attention and fueled his desire to work for a mission-driven organization.

Peterson brings 12 years of experience in healthcare to her role as senior director of marketing. Most recently, she served as executive director of program and community development with Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet and Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee where she was part of the administrative team for both hospitals. She is familiar with strategic planning, day to day operations of women’s health services, and program development in relation to community health needs assessment and health equity.

“I am excited to bring my knowledge of the healthcare industry to Lightways,” Peterson said. “The mission is what attracted me to Lightways – a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for persons affected by end-of-life care, serious illness, and grief support. I have a personal experience with hospice and wanted to use my experience to educate the public about our services.”

Peterson oversees the marketing and business development programs as well as communications for the organization. She said she is focused on using her background to strengthen local relationships.