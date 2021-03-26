      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County

Mar 26, 2021 @ 4:24pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WJOL has learned that Senior Services of Will County has a LIMITED number of COVID-19 vaccinations available for seniors aged 60+. These vaccines are available by appointment only for Monday, March 29th and Tuesday, March 30th at Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center Street in Joliet. The vaccine type that will be administered will be the Pfizer – Two Shot Regimen. To book an appointment please call 815-723-9713.

