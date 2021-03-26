LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WJOL has learned that Senior Services of Will County has a LIMITED number of COVID-19 vaccinations available for seniors aged 60+. These vaccines are available by appointment only for Monday, March 29th and Tuesday, March 30th at Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center Street in Joliet. The vaccine type that will be administered will be the Pfizer – Two Shot Regimen. To book an appointment please call 815-723-9713.