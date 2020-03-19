Limited Public Access To Will County Clerk’s Office
Will County Buidling
In an effort to protect the public health and to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, the Will County Clerk’s Office is making the following adjustments to its services:
MARRIAGE LICENSES: Marriage and Civil Union licenses will be issued by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please call (815) 740-4615 or email marriages@willcountyillinois.com
VITAL RECORDS: People seeking certified copies of Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates, or Death Certificates will be directed to make requests by telephone, email, U.S. Mail, or online.
- Telephone requests may be made by calling (815) 740-4615.
- Email requests may be directed to vitalrecords@willcountyillinois.com
- Online requests may be made by visiting www.thewillcountyclerk.com and clicking on VitalChek. This is an expedited service that includes additional fees.
- Mailed request forms can be sent to: Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 60432. Copies of valid identification must accompany all requests. Forms are available online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com.
TAX REDEMPTION: Delinquent tax redemption payments are required by law to be made via certified funds and therefore will be accepted in person, but payment by mail is highly encouraged.
- Tax buyers needing to file documents with the County Clerk’s office are encouraged to do so by mail or e-mail whenever possible.
- To contact the Tax Redemption Department please call (815) 724-1880 or e-mail taxredemption@willcountyillinios.com.
TAX EXTENSION: Districts needing to file any documents with the Tax Extension Department are asked to do so by mail. To contact the Tax Extension Department please call (815) 740-4632 or e-mail taxextension@willcountyillinois.com.
STATEMENTS OF ECONOMIC INTEREST: Statement of Economic Interest filings are already completed primarily online. Requests for paper filings can be made by phone and submissions of completed paper filings can be made by mail. To contact the Statement of Economic Interests Department please call (815) 740-4628 or e-mail clerkethics@willcountyillinois.com
The Will County Clerk’s Office appreciates the public’s understanding of the need to minimize public access at its office. These changes will remain in effect until April 17 unless public health circumstances require an extension or allow for their elimination.