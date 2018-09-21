Lincoln Artifact Curator Out Amid Questions About Multi-Million Dollar Hat

In this March 17, 2015 file photo, President Abraham Lincoln's top hat from the night of his assassination is on display at a new exhibit entitled "Silent Witnesses: Artifacts of the Lincoln Assassination" at the Ford's Center for Education and Leadership across the street from the historic Ford's Theatre where President Abraham Lincoln was killed, in Washington. The exhibit is open to the public until May 25, and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Lincoln assassination on April 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The man in charge of Abraham Lincoln artifacts at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum is out of a job just days after questions about a multi-million dollar hat resurfaced. The museum yesterday said that Lincoln artifact curator James Cornelius was fired on Wednesday. He’d been on leave for months. Cornelius was named in a news report that said he told FBI agents who wanted to test a hat believed to be Abraham Lincoln’s, to disguise themselves as reporters as not to tip anyone off at the museum.