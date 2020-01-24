Lincoln Clock Now Being Scrutinized At Lincoln Museum
FILE - In this July 8, 2003 file photo, a young boy walks past the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. The chairman of the foundation behind the Library and Museum says fundraising is drying up because of tensions between library directors and the state agency that oversees it. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
There are questions about another piece at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield. A new report questions whether a clock that was sold to the museum as Lincoln’s law office clock, may be anything more than just an old clock. The clock is part of the 23-million-dollar Taper Collection, which included the now infamous top hat which museum officials cannot confirm as ever having belonged to Lincoln.