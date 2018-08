In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

Managers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library are taking a big step toward selling some of their most valuable items. The museum’s foundation this week said it is looking to hire auctioneers to sell the Taper collection, which includes 14 hundred items tied to President Lincoln. Foundation director Carla Knorowski says they have to sell the collection to pay off nearly 10 million-dollars in debt that’s due next fall.