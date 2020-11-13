Lincoln Statue Leaving Springfield; Copy Of Gettysburg Address Will Be On Display
The 31-foot-tall, 19-ton likeness of Abraham Lincoln that has stood for more than a year outside the Lincoln Presidential Library is leaving. The statue entitled “Return Visit” will be dismantled beginning Monday. Meanwhile, beginning next Wednesday, the library’s copy of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address will go on display. It’s one of only five known copies that were written in Lincoln’s own hand.