Lincoln-Way 210 Rolls out Nine New Drivers Ed Cars

Sep 12, 2019 @ 1:50pm
LWE: LW Assistant Superintendent of Business Brad Cauffman, Drivers Ed teacher Joan Kuchta, Brandon Spaulding, Joseph Figliulo, Jake Broadhurst, Phillips Chevrolet GM Mike Maheras, Phillips Chevrolet President Curtis Pascarella, LW Superintendent Scott Tingley, Sarah Mohamed, Jessie Guo, Drivers Ed teacher John Piazza

Lincoln-Way 210 officially has the keys to nine new drivers education cars, courtesy of Phillips Chevrolet. Throughout the summer, Phillips Chevrolet equipped cars with the tools necessary to become drivers ed cars, and rolled three cars out to each school within the district.

At their May 16, 2019 meeting, the Lincoln-Way 210 Board of Education approved a Driver Education Car Lease agreement with Phillips Chevrolet, Inc. The district’s current driver education cars are at end-of-life and need replacement. Phillips Chevrolet will lease nine new driver education cars on a three-year lease basis at no cost to the district.

LWC- Drivers Ed teacher Terrence Browne, Evan Chesta, Abbie Chesta, LW Assistant Superintendent of Business Brad Cauffman, LW Superintendent Scott Tingley, Phillips Chevrolet President Curtis Pascarella, Phillips Chevrolet GM Mike Maheras, Lara Abuata, Emily Jarecki, and Drivers Ed teacher Marna Haas.

 

LWW: Drivers Ed teacher Terrence Browne, Evan Chesta, Abbie Chesta, LW Assistant Superintendent of Business Brad Cauffman, LW Superintendent Scott Tingley, Phillips Chevrolet President Curtis Pascarella, Phillips Chevrolet GM Mike Maheras, Lara Abuata, Emily Jarecki, and Drivers Ed teacher Marna Haas.
