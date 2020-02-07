Lincoln-Way Athletic Signing Day
The Lincoln-Way Central, East, and West Athletic Departments hosted their annual winter signing day, congratulating 47 athletes on their commitment to play at the collegiate level.
Lincoln-Way Central
Rebekkah Schimick – McKendree University – Diving
Matthew Senese – Lewis University – Swimming
Alexander Nolan – St. Ambrose University – Bowling
Skylar Novak – King University – Wrestling
Nicholas Willner – Aurora University – Soccer
Jenna Deang – Cleveland State University – Softball
Torince Muczynksi – Western Illinois University – Softball
Gianna Niemeier – North Florida University – Softball
Melanie Nelson – Maryville University – Softball
Layne Stevens – Clark University – Volleyball
Madeline Pyle – Lewis University – Golf
Carly Schiene – Valparaiso University – Golf
Sierra Maze – Salem International University – Water Polo
Sydney Grein – Ohio University – Softball
Lucas Hancock – University of St. Francis – Baseball
Zachary Ward – United States Naval Academy – Baseball
Alexandria Sams – University of Wisconsin Parkside – Cross Country and Track
Olivia Flinn – Olivet Nazarene University – Softball
Lincoln-Way East
Melissa Bauer – Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Softball
Braelyn Binkowski – Miami University (OH) – Swimming
Brett Gardner – North Carolina State University – Cross Country/Track and Field
Lilly Genis – Edgewood College – Basketball
Paige Geraghty – Auburn University – Softball
Ella Jacobson – Lewis University – Softball
Emma Hernandez – Siena College (NY) – Water Polo
John Kruzel – University of Kentucky – Track And Field
Jessica Loera – St. Catherine University – Golf
Katie Meagher – Saint Francis University (PA) – Water Polo
Olivia Molnar – Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater – Basketball
Gabby Paliska – Univ. of Wisconsin-Green Bay – Softball
Cory Pitlik – Drake University – Soccer
Dominick Tobin – Univ. of Maryland- Baltimore County – Swim/Dive
Kristina Winter – Grand Valley State University – Swimming
Payton Wuske – Lewis University – Softball
Isabelle Zinkel – Saginaw Valley State University – Softball
Lincoln-Way West
Brody Ceh – Football – Illinois Wesleyan University
Damian Chowaniec – Football – Minnesota State University-Mankato
Justin Darlage – Soccer – Lewis University
Taylor Gugliuzza – Basketball – Lewis University
Miles Hagen – Soccer – University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Matt Keblusek – Football – University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sean Malpeli – Baseball – North Central College
Caelan Moran – Softball – DePauw University
Jacob Paymaster – Baseball – Triton College
Devin Redmond – Baseball – Upper Iowa University
Sydney Reyes – Swimming – Pace University
Melena Stemmler – Softball – Lake Forest College