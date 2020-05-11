Lincoln-Way Central and East High Schools Selected to Receive the Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award
Lincoln-Way Central and East High Schools have been selected by the United States Air Force as two of 387 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the 9th to 12th grades.
Air Force JROTC is located in close to 890 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico. Air Force JROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.5 million hours of community service each year.